The tieback will provide access to Ballymore reserves.(Credit: MustangJoe from Pixabay)

Worley has been awarded an engineering and procurement services contract by Chevron to provide brownfield modification services for a subsea tieback to one of its deepwater production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

The project will establish a subsea tieback development scheme for the Ballymore field, which sits in Mississippi Canyon Block 607 in a water depth of 2,006 m (6,581 ft). The tieback will provide access to Ballymore reserves.

We are supporting both the subsea and topsides designs. We will also provide procurement services for the topsides scope of work. We are familiar with this specific production facility because we have provided a variety of brownfield support services to it for more than a decade.

“Through this tieback, we can help Chevron access additional reserves and support its objective of executing capital projects safely and at a low, incremental cost of development,” said Amanda Knost, Worley senior vice president of the US Gulf Coast region.

The topsides services and project management will be executed by our US Gulf Coast team, with Intecsea supporting the subsea portion of the project. Intecsea, part of Worley’s Advisian consulting business, is a world leader in subsea systems, offshore pipelines, floating systems and field development. Support will also be provided by Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery office in India.

Source: Company Press Release