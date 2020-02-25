Reed Exhibitions Japan is organising the event between 26 and 28 February 2020 at Tokyo Big Sight

World Smart Energy Week 2020 will be held at Tokyo Big Sight. (Credit: Wikipedia/Masato Ohta)

Even as Covid-19 coronavirus fears persist, Japan is all set to kick off 16th World Smart Energy Week, in the next few hours, which is expected to attract nearly 1,600 exhibitors and 70,000 professional visitors from all over the world.

Reed Exhibitions Japan is organising the event as scheduled originally between 26 and 28 February 2020 at Tokyo Big Sight in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Trending technologies on display

The three-day-long event will serve as a platform for global firms to showcase latest products and trending technologies concerning the energy industry.

Products and technologies related to hydrogen and fuel cell, solar cell/module, PV systems, wind power systems, rechargeable battery, smart grid, wind energy, biomass power and thermal power are set to enthral visitors.

The show will also feature 220 sessions with the industry leaders from eight energy sectors, who will share the outlook on their respective industries, latest technologies, market trends, national and international energy policies, and various strategies for business, and national and international energy policies.

Covid-19 measures for visitors

To safeguard the exhibitors and visitors from the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, the event organisers have taken measures.

The measures include the installation of alcohol-based hand rub at all the exhibition entrances, thermography devices to measure body temperature, signboards requesting attendees to wear a mask and recommending respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette & frequent hand-washing and setting up a first aid room stationing a doctor and nurse throughout the fair.

In a statement issued by the World Smart Energy Week 2020, executive show director Masaki Soda said entry would be denied for visitors if their body temperature shows 37.5℃ (99.5℉) or above during the screening.

Coronavirus Covid-19 cases in Japan

As of 26 February, Japan reported 170 confirmed coronavirus Covid-19 cases and over 600 cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked at Yokohama Port.

Japan reported its first case on 16 January, making it the second country to have a confirmed coronavirus Covid-19 case outside China.