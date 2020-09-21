After the construction works are completed, the experts will start erecting metalworks of the carcass of the turbine building and the above-ground part of the foundation plate of turbogenerating set

Work begins at Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 in Russia. (Credit: Rosenergoatom, Joint-Stock Company )

Work has begun at Kursk NPP-2 to pour concrete over the floor at ground level in the NPU turbine #2 building

The floor slab will divide the turbine building into the parts below and above ground, and carry the main load. The beams are situated at ground level, which is used in the construction branch to denote the clear bottom surface of the first floor. This level will be used for installation of the equipment designed to ensure the functioning of turbogenerating set: separator steam superheaters, low- and high-pressure heaters and other equipment.

For the duration of the concreting, the quality of the concrete mix remains under strict control.

“Every two hours after the concreting is finished, the experts control the temperature of the concrete in order to avoid cracks. After the monolith gains strength, they run control and assessment process to verify its compliance to design characteristics,” – in this way the deputy chief engineer of the Kursk NPP Office of capital construction Rostislav Kimlik explains the specifics of the technological process.

About 2507 cubic meters of concrete mix and 1100 tons of metal reinforcement are required to build the floor slab. 313 concrete mixers are necessary to transport such volume of concrete, as well as enough reinforced concrete to build a two-entrance ten-stored block of flats.

Approximately 160 construction workers from JSC “Titan-2” participated in building the floor on a 24/7 basis.

Source: Company Press Release