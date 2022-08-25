The Pluto Train 2 project is planned to have five million tonnes per annum of LNG capacity, along with additional domestic gas infrastructure with an installed capacity of around 225 Terajoules per day

Pluto LNG onshore facility. (Credit: Woodside)

Australian petroleum exploration and production company Woodside Energy and US-based engineering company Bechtel have started construction at the Pluto Train 2 project.

Pluto Train 2 is the expansion of a second LNG train at the Woodside’s existing Pluto LNG onshore facility, located near Karratha in Western Australia.

The expanded LNG facility will process gas from the Scarborough development, a natural gas field located in the Indian Ocean north-west of Exmouth.

The companies have started construction on the Pluto Train 2 project, which is expected to support jobs and economic growth in the region.

Bechtel will execute the engineering, procurement, and construction of the project.

Pluto Train 2 will have five million tonnes per annum of LNG capacity, along with additional domestic gas infrastructure with an installed capacity of around 225 Terajoules per day.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: “The start of construction on Pluto Train 2 was a key milestone towards the delivery of the Scarborough Project, which would provide significant long-term economic growth and local employment opportunities for Western Australia and supply domestic and export markets for decades to come.

“Many opportunities will be realised in WA, providing a boost to long-term investment in education and training, growing jobs and bringing work through the supply chain.

“Scarborough gas processed through an expanded and efficient Pluto facility will support the decarbonisation goals of our customers in Asia.”

The Pluto Train 2 project is expected to create around 2000 jobs at peak construction in 2024, with majority of workforce to be drawn from within Western Australia.

In January this year, Woodside issued Full Notice to Proceed (FNTP) to Bechtel for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works at the Pluto Train 2 Project.

Bechtel has started the full EPC works for the project, building on the ongoing construction of the temporary construction accommodation village in Karratha.

The company intends to start initial earthworks and activities in the laydown and storage areas, with project start-up expected before the end of this year.

Bechtel energy president Paul Marsden said: “Bechtel was pleased to start work on such an important project for the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are proud to do our part to invest in local communities and improve the quality of life where we work by creating jobs and opportunities, while also bringing greater energy security for the region.”