Wood secures major contract extension in Brunei. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has been awarded a contract extension by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), Brunei’s largest energy producer. The two-year extension will focus on the continued rejuvenation of BSP’s offshore energy asset portfolio to maximise production capacity and efficiency.

The scope of the contract includes brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services as well as the management of its offshore marine fleet. The work Wood is undertaking is expected to help maximise the production capacity of the assets.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood, commented: “Wood is pleased to continue supporting BSP’s offshore asset portfolio in the next phase of its rejuvenation project.

“This extension shows progress on our strategy; which focuses on reimbursable projects and complex work in critical industries; that we laid out last year and demonstrates the strength of our relationship with an important client in a key region. It is also testament to our track record of performance excellence, safe operations and innovative technical expertise. The award also highlights our continued focus on ensuring energy security across the region whilst minimising the environmental impact of doing so.”

Employing around 1,500 skilled employees under the contract, 65% of which are local to Brunei, Wood is committed to investing in local people and capabilities through the Wawasan Brunei 2035 programme to advance employment and skills of the country’s national workforce.

The extension to February 2026 means Wood will deliver a range of services across 20 of BSP’s offshore installations. The contract will be delivered by Wood’s Operations teams in Brunei from the company’s main location in Kuala Belait and offshore, supported by the Manila, Philippines office.

Source: Company Press Release