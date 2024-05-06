Russian forces intensified their missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, with large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country, including Ukrainian thermal and hydropower stations and main networks

Russia attacks on Ukraine’s energy system. (Credit: Frédéric Paulussen on Unsplash)

Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko said that recent Russian drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure have caused more than $1bn worth of damage.

Since 22 March, the Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian thermal and hydropower stations, along with main networks, leading to blackouts in several regions.

According to the Kyiv Independent report, Moscow has intensified its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, with large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

Galushchenko said: “Today, we are talking about the amounts of losses for more than a billion dollars. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that the losses will grow.

“The main damage was to thermal and hydro generation facilities, as well as power transmission systems.

“The system is stable for today, but the situation is quite complicated. Thanks to favourable weather conditions, the energy system is currently being supported by wind and solar power generation.”

Recently, Russia launched a drone attack in Sumy Oblast, targeting the region’s energy infrastructure, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration report.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that a drone attacked Sumy Oblast at around midnight local time.

According to local media reports, the electricity and running water supply was affected in certain parts of the Oblast.

The Sumy Military Administration announced that Russia had carried out airstrikes on the energy facilities of Sumy Oblast, and restoration work was underway.

Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo announced that one of its high-voltage facilities had been damaged by the strikes.

According to the local officials, critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply and hospitals, were being transferred to backup power.