Wood awarded North Sea decarbonisation project for TotalEnergies. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has been awarded a new decarbonisation contract by TotalEnergies (TEPUK) to support flare gas recovery in the North Sea.

The 23-month contract, part of the Elgin-Franklin Flare Gas Recovery System Project, follows Wood’s successful completion of a field study and front-end engineering design (FEED) and includes the coordination of operations, procurement and design aspects for the Elgin asset.

Led by Wood’s team in Aberdeen, this contract will see the company create 40 new positions on and offshore.

This project forms part of TEPUK’s Carbon Footprint Reduction roadmap and will redirect gas that would have previously been flared through a new compressor system offshore to be treated and then reused.

Martin Simmonite, Senior Vice President for UK Operations at Wood, said: “We are delighted to work with TEPUK, supporting the delivery of this decarbonisation initiative and providing end-to-end project lifecycle solutions. Wood is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that contribute to a low carbon future and our teams are well positioned to support TEPUK as they execute their ambitious action plan to reduce emissions across their operations.”

Wood has worked with TotalEnergies for over 20 years, supporting a variety of projects and contracts globally. The Elgin-Franklin field is a series of high pressure, high temperature gas reservoirs, located in the Central North Sea. The field is operated by TotalEnergies, with ENI, Harbour Energy, Ithaca Energy, NEO Energy and ONE-Dyas holding non-operated interests.

Source: Company Press Release