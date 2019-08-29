The move marks completion of major subsea activity for Nova with two subsea templates being installed on the seabed at 370m water depth

Image: Wintershall has completed the installation of the subsea pipelines and umbilicals for the Nova field project offshore Norway. Photo: courtesy of Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall has completed the installation of the subsea pipelines and umbilicals for the €1.1bn (£1bn) Nova field development project offshore Norway.

Located about 120km northwest of Bergen city of Norway, the Nova field is estimated to contain recoverable reserves of around 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The move marks completion of major subsea activity for Nova with two subsea templates being installed on the seabed at 370m water depth since May this year.

The installation of subsea pipelines includes various work stages. UK-based engineering company Subsea 7 took charge of the subsea work and installed the templates on the Nova. The subsea pipelines were laid in a 65km stretch using the Seven Oceans vessel, and 20km of control umbilicals by means of the Skandi Acergy vessel.

Wintershall Dea Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of the Executive Board Hugo Dijkgraaf said: “The safe installation of the pipelines and umbilicals in the field marks another major step towards the completion of the Nova project. Together with the recent accomplishments on the Dvalin project, Wintershall Dea had very successful installation activities over the last summer.”

Nova field to begin production in 2021

Nova field is scheduled to come on stream in September 2021. The pipelines, manufactured by Subsea 7, and umbilicals and tie-in systems delivered by Aker Solutions will tie the Nova field back to the nearby Gjøa platform, which is operated by Neptune Energy, for processing and exporting the hydrocarbons. It will further provide injection water and lift gas for pressure support.

Major Project Nova Senior Vice President said: “In close co-operation with our suppliers, we are delivering as ‘One Team’. With the installation of a dedicated Nova module on the Gjøa platform and the drilling of the wells to start next year, we are delivering according to our plans and on highest safety standards.”

Once Nova field comes on stream, the project will be the fourth operated subsea field of German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea.

