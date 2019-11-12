The wells 6604/5-2 S and 6604/6-1 belong to production licence 894, for which Wintershall Dea is the operator

Wintershall Dea secures consent for exploration drilling in Norwegian Sea. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Wintershall Dea consent for the exploration drilling of two wells in the Norwegian Sea.

The wells 6604/5-2 S and 6604/6-1 belong to production licence 894, for which Wintershall Dea is the operator. The wells have been given the prospect names of Balderbrå and Gullstjerne, respectively.

The geographical coordinates for 6604/5-2 S are:

66° 36′ 33.482″ North

04° 35′ 34.304″ East

Water depth at the site is 1241 metres.

The geographical coordinates for 6604/6-1 are:

66° 36′ 15.3485″ North

04° 53′ 56.3433″ East

Water depth at the site is 1161 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to start in December 2019 and is expected to last for at least 44 days for well 6604/5-2 S and at least 51 days for well 6604/6-1.

The wells are to be drilled using the Scarabeo 8 mobile drilling facility.

This is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the Moss CS50 MKII type, operated by Saipem Norge. It was built in Russia and Italy and put into service in 2012. The facility is classified by DNV GL and registered in the Bahamas.

Scarabeo 8 was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in May 2012.

Source: Company Press Release