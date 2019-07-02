As part of its reorientation and further integration into the GAZPROM Group, WINGAS has decided to optimize and focus on its core business, the sale of conventional natural gas, and has consequently initiated the sale of its biomethane business to E.ON Bioerdgas.

Image: E.ON buys biomethane business from WINGAS. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

WINGAS has been supplying its customers with biomethane since 2010. Last year, the company delivered around 300 GWh of biomethane to its customers.

In Essen-based E.ON Bioerdgas GmbH, WINGAS has found a company that will continue its existing biomethane contracts and reliably and competently supply its customers with biomethane in the quality they require. E.ON is thus expanding its customer base in this area with tailor-made solutions and a versatile and highly flexible product range.

As expected, the Federal Cartel Office approved the sale of the biomethane business to E.ON Bioerdgas GmbH on 6 June 2019 without making it subject to any conditions.

The transaction will thus be completed on 1 July 2019.

Source: Company Press Release