Image: Rex­3 has been successfully drilled on budget and ahead of schedule. Photo: courtesy of Whitebark Energy.

Australia-based Whitebark Energy has drilled up to 3,673m measured depth (MD) at the Rex-3 well on budget and ahead of schedule at the Wizard Lake oil field in Alberta, Canada.

The well was drilled in eight drilling days and a day ahead of schedule, with the horizontal section being 2,098m, 298m longer and deeper than originally planned due to the presence of a continuous reservoir while drilling to the toe.

The well encountered excellent quality reservoir with free oil noted on the shakers, oil shows (fluorescence and cut) and elevated gas readings.

Whitebark Energy said that Rex­3 and Rex­1 results have confirmed a minimum oil column of 49m.

Elevated porosity levels, ranging up to 23%, were also recorded throughout the sand (Rex­1: 15­18%, Rex­ 2: up to 21%).

According to the company, all indications till date have suggested that Rex­3 has penetrated a reservoir of higher quality than Rex­2.

The well completion company, Ironhorse, is expected to mobilise to site over the next 10 days to carry out fracture stimulation operations which will now be updated, taking into consideration the latest information from the drilling programme.

Whitebark Managing Director David Messina said: “We are very excited that Rex­3 has encountered superior reservoir qualities to Rex­2.

We took advantage of being ahead of schedule and budget and drilled an additional 300m in the horizontal section to maximise our exposure to the reservoir.

“The speed and efficiency of drilling continues to impress us and we thank our team and contractors involved in the drilling of this third Rex well.

“It is also important to note that we drilled horizontally for almost 2.1 km without challenge and this means we can plan longer development wells with a high degree of confidence. We are obviously looking forward to completing and flow testing the well in the next 10­14 days.”

The results certify the geological model and offer strong support for additional development drilling in 2020, once the production facilities are operational.