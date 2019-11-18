Whistler Pipeline has contracted for the supply of the entirety of 42”/36” steel pipeline needed to complete the project

Whistler Pipeline announced the beginning of a binding Open Season to solicit commitments for the remaining capacity on the Whistler Pipeline. The Whistler Pipeline will transport approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 450 miles of 42-inch pipeline from Waha, Texas, to the Agua Dulce area in South Texas.

The Whistler Pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline (the “Whistler Mainline”) that will transport natural gas from an interconnect with the Waha Header near Coyanosa, Texas in the Permian Basin to a terminus near Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas markets and consumers. An approximately 50-mile 36-inch lateral will provide connectivity for gas processors in the Midland Basin. The pipeline will have transportation capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

Whistler Pipeline has contracted for the supply of the entirety of 42”/36” steel pipeline needed to complete the project and is on schedule in its completion of survey along the planned route and acquisition of appropriate permits for a summer 2021 in-service date. Construction will commence in 2020.

