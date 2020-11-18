The Tanager-1 exploraon well is said to be the deepest well drilled in the Guyana-Suriname Basin to date

Westmount Energy has announced that the oil discovery made earlier at the Tanager-1 well in the Kaieteur block offshore Guyana is currently considered to be non-commercial as a stand-alone development.

ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Production & Exploration Guyana operates the Kaieteur block with 35% stake while Cataleya Energy and Ratio Guyana each hold 25% interests. Hess owns the remaining 15%.

Westmount owns 5.4% of the issued share capital of the parent company of Cataleya Energy and about 0.7% of the issued share capital of Ratio Petroleum Energy Limited Partnership.

Claimed to be the deepest well drilled in the Guyana-Suriname Basin till date, the Tanager-1 exploration well was spudded in August 2020.

Tanager-1 well drilled to a total depth of 7,633m

The well was drilled using the Stena Carron drillship to a total depth of 7,633m in recent days.

The Kaieteur Block partners intend to conduct a detailed evaluation of the data collected at Tanager-1 to assess the well result.

The company said that high-quality reservoirs were also encountered at the deeper Santonian and Turonian intervals but reservoir fluids interpretation is reported to be equivocal at this stage, requiring further analysis.

The partners are planning to plug and abandon the well in the coming days.

In September, ExxonMobil has announced an oil discovery at the Redtail-1 exploration well, increasing the total number of discoveries to 18 offshore Guyana.

Located in north-west of Yellowtail discovery, the Redtail exploration well was drilled to a depth of 6,164ft in water and encountered 232ft of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone.

ExxonMobil said that the discovery will add to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than 8Bboe on the Stabroek block.