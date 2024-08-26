The Westinghouse AP300 small modular reactor, the only SMR based on proven, deployed nuclear technology. (Credit: Business Wire)

Westinghouse Electric Company has received formal approval from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to begin the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process for its AP300 Small Modular Reactor (SMR).

This approval marks the first step in the two-stage GDA process, initiating collaboration with the Office for Nuclear Regulation, the Environment Agency, and, where applicable, Natural Resources Wales.

The AP300 SMR design is based on Westinghouse’s proven Gen III+ AP1000 advanced technology, which has already secured regulatory approval in Great Britain, the US, and China, as well as meeting the European Utility Requirements (EUR) standards for nuclear power plants. These existing approvals offer significant licencing benefits and help to minimise delivery risks for customers in the utility, oil & gas, and industrial sectors.

This approval for the GDA application follows the AP300 SMR’s selection for the current phase of the Great British Nuclear programme in October and its selection by Community Nuclear Power (CNP) to construct four AP300 SMRs in Northeast England.

These projects will draw on Westinghouse’s 75-year legacy of nuclear manufacturing operations in the UK, particularly at its Springfields facility in Lancashire.

The AP300 small modular reactor stands out as the only SMR based on an advanced, large Generation III+ reactor currently operational worldwide—Westinghouse’s well-established AP1000 technology, which is already licenced in the UK. Unlike other SMRs under development, which involve first-of-a-kind technologies and associated risks, Westinghouse’s AP300 SMR utilises the engineering, components, and supply chain of the AP1000, allowing for a streamlined licencing process and the effective use of existing technical expertise. These factors contribute to the expectation that the first operational unit will be available in the early 2030s. The AP300 SMR’s favourable economics are supported by thorough analysis and existing project costs from AP1000 reactors already in operation or under development across three continents. The AP300 SMR is currently being considered by customers in the UK, Europe, and North America.

Westinghouse Energy Systems president Dan Lipman said: “We would like to thank the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero for their swift and positive consideration of our application to enter the AP300 SMR for Generic Design Assessment.

The UK’s familiarity with the AP300’s underpinning technology and our strong track record of licencing success in the UK. and globally give us confidence that we will move through the GDA process at pace.”