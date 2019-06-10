The Milestone Phase I Potash Project is located 35km southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan

Image: Milestone Phase 1 Potash Project Mine Site. Photo: Courtesy of Western Resources Corp.

Western Resources through its wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash has signed a lump-sum agreement with Stuart Olson Prairie for the construction of the Milestone Phase I Potash Project.

Stuart Olson is one of the largest-scale and reputed construction services companies in Canada, with extensive construction and industrial services.

The Milestone Phase I Potash Project is located 35km southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan and with the signing, Stuart Olson has been made the general contractor for the construction of project.

According to Western Potash, the Milestone Phase I Potash Project marks the latest, eco-friendly and capital efficient new potash mine in Canada.

The company plans the project would be able to initially target the high-grade potash bed, by utilizing advanced drilling techniques, and then preferentially leach the potash to the surface using selective dissolution.

The technique makes helps reduce the water consumption by half and crystalize potash naturally in a pond by the temperature change, resulting in much lower energy consumption and a capital cost less than other solution mines.

The company said that it has already completed the early works at the project to prepare the site including an access road, site clearing and piling foundations, water well, water pipeline and power infrastructure.

Scope of contract secured by Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson’s general contractor scope includes the construction of all above ground facilities, including concrete, steel and pipework, installation of equipment, electrical and control system work, building work and site finishing.

In addition, it would mobilize to the project site in June 2019, with an anticipated maximum workforce of around 100 people on site, with diverse experience, skills, experience and resources to complete the project safely on budget and schedule.

Western Potash chairman Bill Xue said: “the management and Board of Directors are very excited to partner with Stuart Olson to build this innovative and efficient new mine in Saskatchewan. The project will benefit from the strength and experience of Stuart Olson, and we look forward to the next milestone, the start of production in mid-2020.”