Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB, OTCQB: WEGYF, FRA: PUQ3) (“Westbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of the Eastervale Project (“Eastervale”), located in the Municipality of Provost, in east-central Alberta, Canada, to the Company’s rapidly growing portfolio. The Eastervale Project target capacity is 300 MWp solar photovoltaic and 200MW/400MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”) with a two-hour battery duration.

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, commented, “The Eastervale Project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease with private landowners. It is currently in Stage 2 of the Alberta Electric System Operator (the “AESO”) interconnection process, with environmental and wildlife field studies underway in accordance with Alberta Environment and Parks (“AEP”) guidelines.”

Stefano Romanin, Director and CEO, commented, “With the addition of Eastervale to our portfolio, we now control five utility-scale Solar PV development projects in Canada and the U.S., and a stand-alone BESS project in the UK, three of the most important jurisdictions for renewables. Eastervale complements our robust portfolio in Alberta, where we continue to see significant opportunities for origination and acquisitions, particularly as we progress the flagship Georgetown project towards monetization.

The Company’s origination team continues to evaluate multiple new solar and battery storage development projects in Alberta, The US and the UK to further scale and strengthen the current portfolio. Westbridge is focused on maximizing the return on our renewable energy assets through accretive project monetization and retention of royalties, where applicable. This approach is expected to enhance long-term cashflow and build long-term shareholder value.

