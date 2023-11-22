The agreement will see the well decommissioning specialists provide bp with project management, well engineering, engineering design and well decommissioning services

Well-Safe Solutions ink bp global master agreement for well engineering and decommissioning support services. (Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)

Global well plug and abandonment specialists Well-Safe Solutions has agreed a global master agreement with bp lasting until at least September 2026, with two one-year contract extension options available.

The agreement will see the well decommissioning specialists provide bp with project management, well engineering, engineering design and well decommissioning services.

Matt Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Following on from our work with bp decommissioning wells in the North Sea’s Kate field earlier this year, we are delighted to have been awarded this agreement.

“This multi-year contract will see us deploy our Well Decommissioning Delivery Process (WDDP), which guides operators through the well plug and abandonment process efficiently and safely.

“Our commitment to safe, smart and efficient decommissioning will enable us to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to bp’s well stock, including the possibility of utilising the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector or Well-Safe Defender plug and abandonment rigs.”

This contract announcement is the latest in a busy year for Well-Safe Solutions, which recently announced the creation of the Well-Safe Resources service line in August 2023 and the appointment of Steve Combe as Consultancy Manager.

Source: Company Press Release