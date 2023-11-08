Under the agreement, Halliburton and Sekal are collaborating on several technologies and services that incorporate Halliburton digitally integrated well construction solutions and the Sekal DrillTronics automation platform

Halliburton and Sekal enter agreement to deliver leading well construction automation solutions. (Credit: Simon J from Pixabay)

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Sekal AS have announced an agreement to jointly provide leading well construction automation solutions as part of a longer-term strategy to deliver fully automated drilling operations. Under the agreement, Halliburton and Sekal are collaborating on several technologies and services that incorporate Halliburton digitally integrated well construction solutions and the Sekal DrillTronics automation platform. In addition, both parties’ remote operations centers will provide expertise and support to these offerings.

Currently deployed across multiple projects, the companies’ technologies provide end-to-end solutions that automate well construction services from planning to execution. Halliburton and Sekal will expand these projects for other customers.

“This agreement with Sekal will allow Halliburton to accelerate the deployment of our automation capabilities and provide industry-leading digital solutions, which lower well construction costs and reduce operational risks for our customers.”— Steve Haden, senior vice president, Halliburton Project Management.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Halliburton to integrate our companies’ field-proven technologies to unlock the full potential of digital well construction,” said Jarle Vaag, Chief Commercial Officer, Sekal, “This agreement is our response to the market demand for seamless holistic downhole and surface process control, safeguarding, and optimization. By combining our areas of expertise, we are ready to accelerate the adoption of a unique drilling automation solution globally.”

Source: Company Press Release