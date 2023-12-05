The Ocean BlackRhino ultra-deepwater drillship has been contracted by Apus Energia Guinea-Bissau S.A. for the upcoming drilling campaign

AGR wins well management contract offshore Guinea Bissau. (Credit: Diamond Offshore)

AGR has secured the well management contract with Apus Energia Guinea-Bissau S.A. for a deepwater exploration well in the Sinapa license offshore Guinea-Bissau, with drilling set to commence in summer 2024.

The Ocean BlackRhino ultra-deepwater drillship has been contracted by Apus Energia Guinea-Bissau S.A. for the upcoming drilling campaign.

Our scope will be executed by our well project management team based in Perth, Western Australia.

In this project, AGR will provide consultancy in well construction, drilling engineering, procurement, supply chain management, and operational supervision of the drilling.

Earlier this year, AGR became part of the ABL Group, the Oslo-listed global energy, marine and engineering consultancy. In the course of the acquisition, AGR joined forces with Add Energy, another well engineering company within the ABL Group. This merger has given rise to AGR becoming the industry’s largest well engineering, drilling and technical risk operations group, offering comprehensive services throughout the entire life cycle of a well.

“We are pleased to be working on this exciting project in West Africa, which is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Together with our recent contract wins, it underscores our dedication to being the unparalleled provider of well management and associated services globally. We are eager to bring our expertise to this project and further strengthen our position in the industry,” said Lynden Duthie, AGR’s Well Management MD.

“We welcome AGR to join our drilling and well experts in delivering a long-awaited well in the southern part of the MSGBC basin with significant hydrocarbon potential. We hope this project will contribute to developing our future cooperation with ABL Group,” said Eyas Alhomouz, Apus Energy’s CEO.

