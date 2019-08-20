Well-Safe Solutions has appointed Global Energy Group and Rigfit7seas to deliver upgrades for its semi-submersible drilling rig for the refurbishment project

Image: Well-Safe Guardian marks the company’s first asset. Photo: Courtesy of Well Safe Solutions.

UK-based oil and gas service company Well-Safe Solutions announced that it has awarded two multi-million pound contracts for the refurbishment of its Well-Safe Guardian.

Well-Safe Guardian marks the company’s first asset, and is renovated into a bespoke plug and abandonment unit.

The company said that it has appointed Global Energy Group and Rigfit7seas to deliver upgrades for its semi-submersible drilling rig.

Under the contract, Global Energy Group is expected to provide quayside services and the paintwork scope while Rigfit7seas would provide accommodation upgrade services.

Well-Safe Solutions chief executive officer Phil Milton said: “The award of these contracts, within the timeframes we committed to, will ensure that this bespoke plug and abandonment asset will be available to the industry in 2020.”

“We believe we are now a key part of helping the industry achieve its 35% decommissioning cost reduction target. Joint well plug and abandonment campaigns, using our club approach will not only be more cost-efficient, but also help build UK supply chain expertise in decommissioning.”

Well-Safe intends to install a dive system and deploy SIL for its asset

Well-Safe said that it is advancing with the refurbishment work on the asset a timely manner, and is planning to install a dive system and the capability to deploy a subsea intervention lubricator (SIL), as part of the upgrades.

In addition, Global Energy Group, which has been supporting Well-Safe with marine operations and quayside services since April, has secured the contract to support the upgrades and life extension works at the Port of Nigg.

In June, Well-Safe secured a major contract to decommission up to twenty-one wells on the Schooner and Ketch fields in the UKCS, operated by DNO North Sea (ROGB), a wholly owned subsidiary of DNO.

The contract was secured following the announcement of Well-Safe’s acquisition of its first semi-submersible asset, the Well-Safe Guardian.

Global Energy Group access & coatings managing director Stuart Paterson said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract to bring the flagship semi-submersible up to standard. Creating opportunity for additional employment, we expect to have in the region of 80 personnel engaged in various work scopes until the end of the year.

“Working in partnership with Well-Safe, Global Energy Group will provide fully encapsulated scaffold access, blast and paint services along with the provision of rope access personnel, mobile cranes, plant and labour, workboats and onsite facilities for the duration of the rigs yard stay at our Nigg Energy Park facility.”