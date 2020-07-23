Weatherford will provide 146 surface pumping units, including the Maximizer II surface pumping unit and the Rotaflex 2.0 long-stroke pumping unit

Weatherford International has been awarded an exclusive two-year, $15M contract with a major independent operator in Argentina. Weatherford will provide 146 surface pumping units, including the Maximizer II surface pumping unit and the Rotaflex® 2.0 long-stroke pumping unit. Both will be deployed in critical and challenging mature fields in Golfo San Jorge Basin to improve the operator’s production efficiency and performance.

“This award is the result of years of experience and collaboration with the operator in Argentina,” said Franklin Cueto, Vice President, Artificial Lift Systems, Weatherford. “Tough market conditions demand a stronger focus on efficient, optimized production, and that is what we commit to deliver. This contract is a statement that Weatherford continues to deliver the industry’s highest level of continuous, dependable, and cost-effective performance for life-of-well durability.”

Weatherford surface pumping units leverage decades of worldwide oilfield experience in virtually every kind of well environment. Each pumping unit is manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and is API 11E, API Q1, ISO, and CE/ATEX certified. All are fully assembled and tested to meet strict quality assurance standards before shipping and installation.

