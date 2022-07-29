Plant operates in direct support of renewable growth, provides energy security to nearly 200,000 Texas homes

WattBridge commissions new 288MW peaking-power facility in Fort Bend County, Texas. (Credit: PROENERGY)

WattBridge Energy, LLC announced that commercial operations have begun for its 288-MW Braes Bayou project, the company’s third peaking-power installation in ERCOT to reach operational status in just 30 months. Located in Fort Bend County, the plant delivers energy security for the Texas grid, powers up to 200,000 homes, and operates in direct support of renewable growth.

The Braes Bayou facility delivers reliable power during peak-demand times, including severe heat waves and winter weather. Powered by six PROENERGY LM6000 gas-turbine packages, Braes Bayou is conceived as a reliable, affordable answer to grid intermittency. The platform specifically supports baseload renewable installations with fast-start, reduced-emissions power.

WattBridge—an independent power producer—now has 1,824 MW operational or under construction in the ERCOT zone with a further 2,176 MW in advanced development.

“We view the WattBridge platform as a global solution to a generational electric reliability problem,” says WattBridge President, Mike Alvarado. “Our platform is repeatable in any power market in the world. It’s a proven carbon-negative addition in the ERCOT power grid and a safe, fast, cost-effective pathway to progress the energy transition.”

Each plant—delivered as a true turnkey peak-power solution from PROENERGY—is installed with the vision to support renewable energy and provide energy security, especially during periods of reduced operating reserves.

“PROENERGY was founded 20 years ago on the concept of doing the right thing, and we’re uniquely suited to help our customers bridge the gap to a responsible, sustainable energy future,” says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. “As the world reduces the greenhouse-gas footprint for power generation, we enhance grid reliability with cutting-edge design, world-class technology, and experience that’s second to none.”

Source: Company Press Release