Korea Lines’ new 18,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel will feature Wärtsilä’s advanced cargo handling system. (Credit: Wärtsilä)

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply the cargo handling system for a new 18,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel. The ship is being built for Korea Line at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea. Wärtsilä’s extensive experience and impressive track record in delivering solutions throughout the small-scale-LNG value chain were key factors in the award of this latest contract. The order was placed in January 2020.

“This latest order cements our position as the leading supplier of small-scale LNG cargo handling systems for the marine industry. As the adoption of LNG fuel increases among all ship types, Wärtsilä’s commitment to high quality solutions backed by years of experience becomes ever more relevant,” says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales & Marketing, Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine.

“This is a complex and state-of-the-art LNG bunkering vessel, and an experienced cargo handling system integrator was required, which is why Wärtsilä was selected,” says Mr C.I. Kim, Vice President, Project Planning Division of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The contract scope includes the engineering, design, procurement, and commissioning of the overall cargo handling system, including the cargo tank design. The equipment delivery is scheduled to commence at the end of 2020, and the ship is expected to be delivered in early 2022. The contract includes an option for a second vessel.

When delivered the vessel will be chartered by Shell.

The design of Wärtsilä’s cargo handling systems is based on the extensive experience the company has accumulated in delivering such systems for LPG, LEG and LNG carriers.

Source: Company Press Release