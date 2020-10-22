A consortium of Wärtsilä and PT PP will install, construct and commission the power plant

Wärtsilä 34DF generating sets in the power plant of an Indonesian mine enables the integration of energy from renewable sources in the future.(Credit: Wärtsilä Corporation.)

Wärtsilä has secured an order from PT Freeport Indonesia for a 128MW power plant to support its mining operations in Indonesia.

As per the order, the company will supply 14 of its 34DF dual-fuel generating sets. While the order for eight sets was placed in June this year, an order for further six was placed last month, the company said.

Wärtsilä’s 34DF engines are claimed to operate on a variety of fuels, enabling the plant to switch to operating on natural gas when it becomes locally available.

A consortium of Wärtsilä and PT PP will install, construct and commission the power plant.

The Finnish equipment-maker said that the engines are scheduled to be delivered between next July and November. The first seven engines will be handed over in March 2022 and the remaining seven will be delivered in July 2022.

Wärtsilä Australasia energy business director Kari Punnonen said: “The competitive total lifecycle cost of the Wärtsilä solution was ultimately the deciding factor in the award of this valuable contract.

“However, we have power plants operating in the vicinity of this site, which provided important references as part of the decision process. Our local presence in Indonesia is strong, with 5,3 GW of installed base and 350 employees on the spot. We are able to provide a high level of support.”

The plant will supply electricity to Grasberg mine

To be located at Amamapare, PT Freeport Indonesia’s port site in Papua, Indonesia, the power plant will generate electricity which will be transmitted to the Grasberg mine through a 100km long transmission line.

The mine is located in the remote highlands of the Sudirman Mountain Range in the province of Papua, western half of the island of New Guinea. The mine operates on a 60Hz power supply.

The new power plant will generate and supply the necessary power to extend the mining operations from open pit to underground mining, where one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits are said to exist.

P.T Freeport Indonesia executive vice president George Baninni said: “We have completed open pit mining at the Grasberg minerals district, and are now developing large-scale, high-grade underground mines.

“For this it is critical that we have a reliable and efficient energy supply, and the Wärtsilä generating sets will deliver the power we need.”