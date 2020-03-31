Once completed, NnG will power 450MW of renewable energy, enough to support around 375,000 Scottish homes

Located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, EDF Renewables acquired the project in May 2018. (Credit: VolkerInfra)

VolkerInfra has secured a new £15.5m contract from Prysmian PowerLink to deliver services at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The team will install 2No. 220Kv onshore export circuits following the completion of the Pre-Construction Activities (PCA) works.

The contract includes:

Enabling works along the cable route corridor, including: haul road construction and removal, pre and post construction drainage, trial holes, removal of any environmental or ecology obstacles and fencing

Excavation, duct installation, backfill and reinstatement of cable trenches along the proposed 12.3km cable route

Installation of 220kV underground cable and fibre optic cable into pre-installed ducting from the landfall point at Thorntonloch to the Crystal Rig Onshore Substation

Construction of the cable jointing bays, including excavation, backfilling and reinstatement

Design, construction and commissioning of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) system

HDD works required along the cable route

Supply and installation of steel support structures, including all scaffolding to facilitate terminating works

Jointing support to assist with the installation of 220kV joints and terminations

Testing support to assist with the AC resonance testing works

Commenting on the contract, Peter Cooke, technical development director at VolkerInfra, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this latest contract from Prysmian PowerLink and are looking forward to delivering a first-class installation service at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

“With extensive experience in this field, and with services exceeding all expectations at the Moray East and Hornsea II offshore wind farms, our fantastic team are well placed to deliver this nationally significant infrastructure project in a safe, efficient and professional way.”

Source: Company Press Release