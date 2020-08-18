Voith and Snowy Hydro collaborating to create a digital transformation of operational hydropower procedures

Voith and Snowy Hydro have started a project on Intelligent Hydropower solutions for the Murray 1 hydropower plant. (Credit: Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.)

Voith and Snowy Hydro agreed to collaborate for the Murray 1 power station and create a smart hydropower plant by installing acoustic sensing equipment to monitor and protect hydropower assets. The project includes Voith’s OnCare.Acoustic system, the IIoT platform OnCumulus data storage and Digital Health Assessments. Installation of the system will commence in August 2020 with the six-month project.

In 2019, Voith Hydro was appointed the electro-mechanical equipment supplier for Snowy 2.0, a 2000 MW pumped storage hydropower plant. Murray 1 hydropower plant is located in the state of New South Wales in Australia. The plant was officially opened in 1967 and contains 10 units with a capacity of 950 MW.

Voith’s OnCare.Acoustic condition monitoring system helps to detect potentially serious incidents by recording sound anomalies. Plant operators will be informed about suspicious sounds, which are pre-classified in warnings and alarms to secure the reliability, availability and safety of hydropower plants 24/7. OnCare.Acoustic is based on Voith’s IIoT platform OnCumulus. Its cloud-based data storage provides capabilities for sensor data collection, cloud data aggregation, complex analytics and real-time data visualization.

With Digital Health Assessments, Voith experts analyze the power plant’s operation data at the OnPerformance.Lab (OPL) in Heidenheim, Germany. This enables condition-based decisions to optimize preventive maintenance measures and to detect malfunctions before they occur. Using the OPL Interact communication platform, customers can communicate with the OPL experts and gain further advantage with interactive reporting of the power plant.

The project will evaluate the value of Voith’s digital solutions combination in one single power plant.

