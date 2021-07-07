Vital commenced rare earth production at Nechalacho with ore crushing commencing

Overhead image of site with ore sorter in the foreground and pit in the background. (Credit: Vital Metals Limited)

Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML) (“Vital Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Nechalacho rare earths project in Northwest Territories, Canada, where production commenced via ore sorting in June 2021.

Vital Metals is now the first rare earths producer in Canada and only the second in North America.

Vital Metals’ Managing Director Geoff Atkins said: “Our crews worked hard on site through June to accelerate mining activities, complete the installation of crushing and ore sorting equipment and commence commissioning.

“Mining activities are over 30% complete with waste material removed from the pit to enable the first blast of ore on 28 June and we are now stockpiling ore for the crusher.

“We will continue to ramp up crushing and ore sorting with full production rates expected to be achieved in July. Beneficiated material will be stockpiled for transport to our extraction plant in Saskatoon. We look forward to keeping the market updated throughout the ramp up process in what is a very significant milestone for the Company and North America”

NECHALACHO OPERATIONAL UPDATE – JUNE 2021

Mining contractor Nahanni Construction Ltd completed first blast of ore at Nechalacho’s North T Zone on 28 June 2021 and Vital commenced production with ore crushed at Nechalacho on 30 June 2021.

June Mining Activities

– Blasting activities accelerated after earlier delays due to rain

– First ore blasted and mined

– Commenced hauling material for placement on ore storage pad near crusher

– Waste material loaded out of North T pit

– Waste dumped in ROM to build pad for office relocation

– Underground dewatering in pit

– Monitoring water levels in decline

– Inspection of pit floor.

June Sorter Activities

Installation of ore sorter completed

Loaders and excavators assigned to construct the main feed belt and install A legs

Lifting and setting A frame legs under primary feed belt

Feeders placed under chutes, rubber skirting installed on all feeder chutes

Installed all fire X and mounts on sorter and belts

Inspection and location of material for ore sorter

Grounding plates installed

Commissioning of ore sorter commenced

Source: Company Press Release