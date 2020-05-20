“Our Moss Landing site provides a unique opportunity for extensive battery development with its existing infrastructure and the physical space needed for even more potential growth. Utilizing our existing power plant sites allows us to cost-competitively develop renewable and battery storage assets as we rotate our power generation portfolio toward carbon-free technologies,” said Curt Morgan, Vistra’s president and CEO. “Vistra is appreciative of the opportunity to, once again, work with PG&E and the State of California to help integrate clean energy from renewable generation sources and ensure reliability of the electric system.”

Today’s announcement brings Vistra’s total to 436.25 MW/1,745 MWh of battery energy storage under contract in California:

Moss Landing – Phase I (300 MW/1,200 MWh)

– Phase I (300 MW/1,200 MWh) Moss Landing – Phase II (100 MW/400 MWh)

– Phase II (100 MW/400 MWh) Oakland (36.25 MW/ 145 MWh)

Vistra is a market leader in utility-scale battery development: in addition to its California projects, the company’s 10-MW/42-MWh Upton 2 Battery Storage Facility came online in December 2018 and is the largest solar-plus-storage system in Texas. When the Moss Landing battery comes online, it will be the largest battery of its kind in the world.

“As a company that provides an essential product like electricity, we feel it’s important to balance reliability with reducing our environmental footprint. We’re proud to be a part of this transition to newer technologies and to develop a world-class battery project at a site that has been providing Californians with electricity since 1950,” Morgan continued.

Pending the receipt of CPUC approval, Vistra anticipates construction on the second phase of the Moss Landing battery energy storage project will commence in July 2020 and will begin commercial operations prior to Aug. 1, 2021. Phase I remains on schedule to begin operations later this year in December 2020.