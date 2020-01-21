Vestas intends to develop and implement a new waste-management strategy with a circular economy approach

The wind turbine manufacturer aims to improve the recyclability of all wind turbine blades. . (Credit: Pixabay/TeeFarm)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has unveiled its plans to produce zero-waste wind turbines by 2040, as part of its sustainability efforts.

Vestas intends to develop and implement a new waste-management strategy to achieve the zero-waste goal. The strategy will include the introduction of a circular economy approach in the design, production, service, and end-of-life of its turbines.

The company plans to roll out the strategy within the next two years.

Vestas Power Solutions executive vice president Anders Vedel said: “Establishing such an ambitious goal for waste reduction is paramount to ensuring a better world for future generations.

“Leading the wind industry is not enough to combat the global challenges we face today. If we are to spearhead the energy transition, we must be an example for doing so in the most sustainable way, and this involves making sustainability part of everything we do.”

Vestas is targeting to increase the blade recyclability from 44%, to 50% by 2025

The company said that an estimated 11.2bn tonnes of solid waste has been collected each year, which creates resource depletion, air pollution and water, and soil contamination.

According to Vestas, its turbines are about 85% recyclable, but the wind turbine blades are currently made of non-recyclable composite materials.

Initially, the wind turbine manufacturer is aiming to improve the recyclability of all wind turbine blades.

Vestas is aiming to increase the blade recyclability from the current 44%, to 50% by 2025, and to 55% by 2030.

The company will also apply a new process for blade decommissioning, to support customers on how to reduce the amount of waste material being sent to landfill.

Vestas interim chief operations officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen said: “Wind energy will continue to grow rapidly, therefore the time for a conservative approach is behind us. I am proud to be part of an organisation that is making sustainability an integral component in all business operations.”

Recently, the wind turbine manufacturer has unveiled its plans to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030.