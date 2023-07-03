Turbine delivery begins in 2024 with commissioning scheduled in 2025

Vestas wins 423MW order in US. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Vestas has received a 423 MW order featuring 4 MW platform wind turbines to power an undisclosed wind farm in the USA. The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 2024 with commissioning scheduled in 2025.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

Source: Company Press Release