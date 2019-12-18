The two wind farms, with a total capacity of 21MW, will be located in Victoria, Australia

Image: Vestas wins orders for two Australian wind farms. Photo: Courtesy of Myriam Zilles/Pixabay

Vestas has secured a 21 MW order with the leading global renewable energy developer, BayWa r.e. for the Diapur and Ferguson wind farms in the Western region of Victoria, Australia.

Diapur Wind Farm will feature two V150-4.2 MW turbines, while the Ferguson Wind Farm will comprise three V136-4.2 MW turbines.

In addition to the supply and installation of the turbines, the order also features a 25-year AOM 4000 service agreement which aims to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance of the project.

Turbine delivery is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

Source: Company Press Release