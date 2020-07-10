Vestas will be responsible for the maintenance of the five Senvion MM92-2.05 turbines of the wind farm

Vestas secures turbine maintenance contract for 10MW Orjak wind farm. (Credit: Pixabay/TeeFarm)

Denmark-based wind turbine manufacturer Vestas is expanding its multi-brand fleet in Europe with a service agreement for turbines at the 10MW Orjak wind farm in northern Croatia.

The contract was awarded by VJETROELEKTRANA ORJAK, a daughter company of global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e’s subsidiary ECOwind Handels-und Wartungs.

ECOwind Handels-und Wartungs managing director Johann Janker said: “We have established a strong partnership with Vestas on multiple projects and are pleased to see this continue with Orjak.

“The 10 MW project benefits from a long-term feed-in tariff and with Vestas now in place as service provider, it will ensure Orjak’s sustained operation at peak efficiency.”

Vestas will service five Senvion MM92-2.05 turbines under the contract

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the maintenance of the five Senvion MM92-2.05 turbines of the wind farm.

It also includes an 18-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, which is scheduled to begin immediately.

With over 8GW of non-Vestas turbines which are currently under service across the globe, Vestas is one of the wind industry’s largest multi-brand service providers.

The company said that it multibrand expertise and global footprint is being used to provide full scope service across all major Senvion platforms that include the MM82-2.05MW, MM92-2.05, 3.XM EBC and 3.XM NES platforms.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “Enlarging our Senvion service fleet in Europe, we are proud that VJETROELEKTRANA ORJAK d.o.o has chosen Vestas as service partner and we look forward to providing added value to our customer’s wind park lifecycle.

“Globally servicing more than 8 GW non-Vestas turbines across the largest turbine brands, I am confident that trusting us means reaping the benefits of our experience, in-depth knowledge and technical expertise, regardless of turbine make and mark.”

Recently, the wind turbine manufacturer has received a 166MW turbine supply order for two projects awarded in Polish wind-solar-energy auction in December 2019.