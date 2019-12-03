Vestas designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 108 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries

Image: Vestas secures 149MW order in US. Photo: Courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

Vestas has received an order for 149 MW of turbines, consisting of 12 V110-2.0 MW turbines and 57 V120-2.2 MW turbines for a wind project in the U.S.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

Source: Company Press Release