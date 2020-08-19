Vestas turbines will join the existing Senvion turbines with 126MW capacity at the wind farm located in Port Augusta in South Australia

Vestas will supply 24 of its V136-3.45 MW turbines for the project. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Nexif Energy to build stage 2 of the Lincoln Gap wind farm in South Australia.

As per the EPC contract, Vestas will supply 24 of its V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW power optimised mode.

After the completion of the EPC contract, Vestas will continue providing 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) for the new turbines, to maximise energy generation during the wind farm’s life time.

Vestas wind turbines will join the already existing 126MW Senvion installed turbines, which are now being serviced by Vestas.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Vestas shares Nexif Energy’s commitment for a sustainable future. Offering our world-leading energy solutions, we are pleased to continue our partnership and expand both the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm and Australia’s renewable energy footprint.”

Vestas to begin turbine delivery in first quarter of 2021

The Danish company is expected to start turbine delivery in the first quarter of next year and the commissioning is scheduled to take place in the third quarter of the year.

Located near Port Augusta in South Australia, the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm has been operating with 126MW turbines from stage 1 and construction of stage 2 now being finalised.

The remaining 252MW is under development. The wind farm will also include a 10MW grid scale battery storage system.

When fully operational, the wind farm with its complete capacity of 464MW is expected to supply nearly 800,000MWh of clean energy to Australian energy consumers.

Nexif Energy managing director Charles Rattray said: “Nexif Energy is pleased to appoint Vestas as its EPC contractor and long-term maintenance service provider for Stage 2 of our Lincoln Gap Wind Farm.

“This completes the transition from Senvion, following its insolvency, with construction of Stage 2 and the operating, and maintenance and performance of the entire windfarm in the hands of a leading industry services provider – Vestas.

“Nexif Energy is now well positioned to focus on the implementation on its further expansion plans for the wind farm and at other sites within South Australia and Australia more broadly.”