Vestas has received an order from NOTUS energy Plan to supply the 5.6MW turbines for a wind farm in Germany

Image: Vestas to supply two turbines for German wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order to supply turbines for an 11MW wind farm in Germany.

The order was placed Vestas’ long-term customer NOTUS energy Plan. The Beesenberg II wind project will be located in Brandenburg, Eastern Germany, and Vestas will debut two of its V150-5.6 MW turbines with 25 years services agreement.

The turbines will be integrated to the already installed wind power plant Beesenberg and Lübbenow, where the first German V150-4.2 MW turbines, ordered last year, are now being constructed. It is the first order for the Vestas EnVentus platform in Germany.

Vestas to deliver the turbines in fourth quarter of 2020

Under the contract, Vesta will be responsible for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is expected to start in the fourth quarter of next year. The EnVentus turbines will be covered under a 25 year certified life time that will enable the turbines to operate without new technical qualification after the current standard of 20 years.

NOTUS energy Plan CEO Heiner Röger said: “As an experienced project developer and successful, long-term partner of Vestas, we trust the versatile and highly efficient energy solutions they provide.

“The EnVentus platform represents the next generation in the evolution of wind turbines and we are looking forward to developing the first EnVentus wind energy project in Germany.”

The two new turbines will use Vestas LDST tower technology to go to 166m hub heights. The technology enables the turbines to reach stronger and more consistent wind speeds, which will increase annual energy generation and will lower the levelised cost of energy.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe President Nils de Baar said: “With this order we continue to build on our valued cooperation with NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG as well as on our technology leadership.

“By deploying our first V150-5.6 MW turbines, we ensure the lowest cost of energy, creating maximum value for our customer’s business case.”

The 25-year service will include an Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.