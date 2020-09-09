The SWTI contract for the FPSO Anna Nery is a landmark award for Veolia, being the first contract with Yinson, and is the positive end result of the continued support given during bid activities in 2019 and 2020

Veolia awarded Seawater Treatment & Injection package contract for the FPSO Anna Nery. (Credit: Veolia)

Veolia Water Technologies, through its subsidiary VWS Westgarth Ltd, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Yinson for the supply of a Seawater Treatment and Injection (SWTI) system for the FPSO Anna Nery.

The seawater treatment system is provided over two integrated process modules and will deliver 38,000 m3/day of treated seawater for Enhanced Oil Recovery waterflood injection. At the heart of the process is the specialist Sulphate Removal membrane technology that, by removing the sulphates from the injected seawater, protects the oil reservoir against barium and strontium sulphate scaling and reservoir souring.

The SWTI contract for the FPSO Anna Nery is a landmark award for Veolia, being the first contract with Yinson, and is the positive end result of the continued support given during bid activities in 2019 and 2020.

“We would like to congratulate Yinson on securing a leased operations contract for the FPSO Anna Nery and extend our gratitude to them for awarding Veolia with the Seawater Treatment and Injection system EPC contract. Engineering and procurement activities are well under way, and we are currently working closely together to build a successful project. We hope that this is the start of what will be a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Rhu White

Anna Nery Project Manager, VWS Westgarth Ltd

“Yinson worked closely with Veolia in Q1 2020 to finalize the SWTI system definition in line with our end client’s requirements. The Yinson and Veolia teams are now hard at work to safeguard the common goal of a flawless project execution.”

Kaspar Kvamme

Topsides Delivery Manager, FPSO Anna Nery, Yinson

Source: Company Press Release