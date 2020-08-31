Ventient Energy is poised to buy the Portuguese wind farm operator, Iberwind with 726 MW of installed capacity, bringing Ventient's installed capacity to 2556MW

Ventient Energy to acquire Iberwind. (Credit: Pixabay/makunin.)

Ventient Energy is Europe’s second-largest independent power producer of onshore wind energy. The purchase of Iberwind will add an experienced team, 31 wind farms, over 320 wind turbines, 726 MW of installed capacity and future growth opportunities to Ventient’s portfolio.

The agreement reached with Iberwind’s owners, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited and Power Assets Holdings Limited, is the latest move in the consistent and successful M&A strategy of Ventient Energy. The sale is expected to conclude later this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Ventient owns and operates assets across Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, including four wind farms in Portugal. The addition of Iberwind will bring its installed capacity to 2556 MW, cementing its position as one of Europe’s leading onshore wind companies.

“Iberwind is one of Portugal’s leading wind energy companies, and a clear strategic fit with our existing business across Europe. We are very excited to welcome the highly experienced Iberwind team to Ventient. We believe the combined team will form a powerful organization whilst extending our sustainable growth ambitions and our mission to help secure the planet’s future through renewable energy” said Ventient Energy CEO, Mark Jones.

“After two months of intensive work, the operation was successfully achieved, joining the wishes of those who wanted to sell with the wishes of those who wanted to buy.

For Iberwind, the new future starts now, aiming for a quick integration, which will allow us to soon contribute to the future success of Ventient” said Iberwind CEO, Arnaldo Navarro Machado.

Source: Company Press Release