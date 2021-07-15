The master contract term is for ten years and Ventia expects annual revenue of approximately $100m

Ventia awarded significant long-term primary maintenance master contract. (Credit: Ventia)

Ventia has been awarded a significant long-term maintenance master contract with Chevron Australia for works in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The master contract term is for ten years and Ventia expects annual revenue of approximately $100m subject to predicted volumes and work orders being issued.

As Primary Maintenance Contractor, Ventia will deliver front-line and campaign maintenance, brownfield execution scopes and turnaround events at Chevron-operated natural gas facilities in Western Australia, in accordance with orders placed by Chevron under the master contract over the contract term.

“This significant contract award is a considerable achievement for Ventia and is testament to our dedication to the health and safety of our people, our team’s proven capability, and an enterprise-wide focus on delivering innovation and best practice for our clients,” said Dean Banks, Ventia Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ventia has a proud record of supporting Indigenous Australians and local communities with employment opportunities and developing regional business capability. As part of this contract, Ventia will implement tailored career pathways including traineeships and apprenticeships. There will also be opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses wishing to expand their capability and capacity to work with Ventia in a meaningful and sustainable manner as they provide services to meet orders under the contract.

“We anticipate the roles required to service orders under this contract will peak at more than 700 jobs; and it is Ventia’s intention to fill as many of these roles as possible from local, regional, and Western Australian candidates,” said Dean.

“In addition, Ventia is committed to sourcing approximately 50% of its subcontracted services from regional businesses in north-west Western Australia.”

Works under the scope of the contract are expected to commence in Q3 of 2021.

