Singapore-based independent power producers (IPP), Vena Energy has started construction of a 47MW Nakasato wind farm in Japan.

The Nakasato project, which is claimed to be the company’s first wind project in Japan, will be equipped with turbines with a hub height of up to 116.5 metres, claimed to be the tallest ones in Japan.

Vena Energy Japan head Juan Mas Valor said: “With the Nakasato Project, we look forward to delivering clean green energy, as well as strengthening the community of Nakadomari-machi through infrastructure for essential services and job creation.

“This project is the result of our close partnerships and cooperation with the communities of the Aomori Prefecture, and we are grateful for the support and guidance of the Nakadomari-machi, the Tohoku Forest Office, Takeuchigumi, and all the organizations that have gathered here today.”

Nakasato wind project is expected to create up to 140 jobs during the construction phase

Once operational, the wind project will generate enough electricity to supply power to 22,000 homes while offsetting more than 65,228 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

It is also expected to create up to 140 jobs locally during the construction phase.

Vena Energy said that it is expanding its wind portfolio with 15 new projects involving the development and construction of wind farms with a combined capacity of 844MW.

It is also operating and maintaining 23 operational solar projects with a combined capacity of 414MW.

Nakadomari-machi mayor Toyomitsu Hamadate said: “Nakadomari-machi is a town known for its agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and I am pleased that Vena Energy’s Nakasato Wind Project will be built here, making use of wind as a natural resource and contributing to the prevention of global warming.”

In January this year, Australian utility AGL Energy and Vena Energy entered into an agreement to construct a 100MW/150MWh battery facility in Queensland, Australia.