Vattenfall has announced a pause in the development of the Swedish Kriegers Flak offshore wind power project, citing unviable investment conditions in Sweden. The decision has been made to halt the project until further notice.

Located approximately 30km south of Trelleborg, Swedish Kriegers Flak is considered the most advanced offshore wind power project in Sweden. Once operational, the wind farm is projected to generate 2.7 TWh of fossil-free electricity annually.

Should investment conditions improve and permits remain valid, the project could be resumed. Vattenfall has previously indicated that a key factor for proceeding with the project is securing a suitable connection point to the national grid offshore.

Vattenfall is currently engaged in the development of offshore wind projects in Sweden, with the potential to deliver 18 TWh of fossil-free electricity annually by 2035.

The wind farm is projected to generate 2.7 TWh of fossil-free electricity annually, sufficient to power just over 500,000 households or charge around one million electric cars. In May 2022, the government granted a building permit for the installation of 35 to 50 wind turbines at the site.