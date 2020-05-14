The agreement will cover over 900 turbines at 50 wind farms across the UK, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden

Vattenfall, the Swedish energy company, has signed a Framework Agreement with UK companies GEV Wind Power, James Fisher Marine Services and Danish company, Danish Blade Service, to provide up-tower blade maintenance and repair at Vattenfall windfarms for a minimum period of two years.

The agreement will cover over 900 turbines at 50 wind farms across the UK, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. The sites are located both onshore and offshore.

Vattenfall has been at the forefront of the UK’s wind industry, delivering wind energy projects since 2008. Today, Vattenfall operates more than 1GW of wind and solar, powering over 700,000 UK homes and has invested £3.5bn in the UK to date.

Danielle Lane, Vattenfall’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We look forward to collaborating with GEV Wind Power, James Fisher Marine Services and Danish Blade Service, whose expertise matches Vattenfall’s standard of excellence across all our operations.

“The UK’s offshore wind industry is world-leading, and will make a crucial contribution to achieving the ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. I’m delighted that these companies will share their services and experience in pursuit of this goal.

“The launch of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal in the UK last year has boosted investor confidence, because it defines a number of targets, which are to be achieved by the UK Government and the offshore wind sector. These targets cover offshore wind deployment, creation and security of tens of thousands of jobs, employing a more diverse and skilled workforce, and significant opportunities for UK businesses. Our collaboration with GEV Wind Power and James Fisher Marine Services, both based in the East of England, demonstrates our commitment to enable the untapped potential of UK companies in the renewables sector to be realised, and boosting local employment and economic regeneration.”

David Fletcher, CEO at GEV Wind Power, said:

“We look forward to supporting Vattenfall in maintaining their rotor blades across the various on and offshore sites, leveraging our multi-brand capability and European operational infrastructure.

“As the leading ISP solely focused on blade maintenance, we will deliver best in class health & safety standards, with industry leading field reporting technology and provide access to Europe’s largest pool of dedicated blade technicians.”

Barry Jennings, Managing Director at James Fisher Marine Services, said:

“We’re delighted to be part of this framework agreement with one of the world’s leading renewable energy developers, and look forward to working closely with Vattenfall to help achieve its fossil-free targets over the next two years.

“Since James Fisher’s acquisition of Rotos 360, a team of highly skilled and experienced specialists offering industry-leading complex blade repair services, we have been helping to optimise the topside performance of offshore wind projects all around the UK. The cornerstone of this has been a trailblazing mindset and the use of the latest innovations available to the industry, incorporating platform deployment, composite technology and marine solutions, to identify and repair damage, excessive wear and other potential issues that can affect the performance of wind turbine blades.”

