The Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm is expected to boost the overall electricity production in Denmark by 12%, meeting the power consumption needs of nearly 425,000 Danish households

Image: The Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm features 49 V164-8.3 MW turbines from MHI Vestas. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Vattenfall said that the Port of Hvide Sande on the Danish West Coast will be the operation and maintenance (O&M) hub for its 406MW Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm, which will feature 49 V164-8.3 MW turbines from MHI Vestas, is expected to meet the power consumption needs of nearly 425,000 Danish households. The Port of Hvide Sande will be used as the base for operating and maintaining the turbines.

According to Vattenfall, the operation and maintenance from Hvide Sande will begin once the warranty period with MHI Vestas ends in 2024. Until then, the Swedish power company expects to carry out investigations on the facilities needed at the port.

Vattenfall Denmark managing director and offshore wind head Michael Simmelsgaard said: “This is a testimony to the local benefits of offshore wind and the engagement in the sector of the Port of Hvide Sande. It’s a commitment by Vattenfall to contribute to local development and shows that investing in a fossil-free future is something communities can base a living on.”

The company said that once the facility is ready, service vessels will carry service technicians and equipment on a daily basis from the port to the Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm, located about 25-40km off the Danish West Coast.

Vattenfall operation and maintenance offshore director Erik Hiensch said: “We expect to employ 25-30 full-time staff working out of Hvide Sande and establish a Vattenfall facility at the port. On top of this, we and our partners will need local suppliers. We will be looking for a range of services from engineering support of our equipment and vessels to cleaning and building maintenance.”

All the 49 turbines at Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm installed

Earlier this year, MHI Vestas completed the installation of the 49 turbines at the Danish offshore wind farm in collaboration with its partners A2Sea and Fred.

The Horns Reef 3 offshore wind farm, which is the third phase of the Horns Rev offshore wind project, is being built within an 88km2 area, located 29-44km west of Houstrup Strand on the west coast of the Danish Jutland Peninsula.

Once commissioned, the offshore wind project is expected to boost the overall electricity production in Denmark by 12%. It is also estimated to offset more than 580,000 tons of CO2 and over 13,000 tons of SO2 emissions annually.