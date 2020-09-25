The onshore wind farm Piiparinmäki, acquired by Glennmont Partners in September last year, is located in central Finland near Kajaani and will have 41 turbines

Vattenfall and Glennmont sign wind power balancing services deal. (Credit: Matthias Böckel from Pixabay)

Vattenfall and the European clean energy investor Glennmont Partners have signed a long-term agreement to provide balancing services for Piiparinmäki, a new 211 MW onshore wind farm that will become the largest in Finland.

The onshore wind farm Piiparinmäki, acquired by Glennmont Partners in September last year, is located in central Finland near Kajaani and will have 41 turbines. Once operational, Piiparinmäki, will be the largest wind farm in Finland with an estimated yearly production of approximately 700 GWh. Thereby, it will become a significant wind power asset in the Nordic Nord Pool area and also one of the largest un-subsidized wind farms in Europe.

Johan Hagsten, Director Sales & Origination Nordic for Vattenfall’s Business Area Markets, said: “We are very happy to be a part of this project and expand our presence in Finland. Due to our long experience in Finland and a diversified portfolio over Nordic countries, we believe that we are in a good position in the area to be able to provide for the future need of necessary physical and financial services to wind power market players.”

Peter Dickson, Partner at Glennmont Partners, said: “We are delighted to secure this long-term partnership for the Piiparinmäki wind farm in Finland with Vattenfall, a leading global player in this market. Piiparinmäki is our largest onshore wind investment to date and represents a key strategic milestone for Glennmont’s operations in the Nordic market. We expect our presence in this type of clean power generation to increase over the coming years.

As previously communicated by Glennmont, Google will purchase a significant portion of the total production from Piiparinmäki.

Source: Company Press Release