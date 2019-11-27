Under the agreement, Vår Energi will provide operation, maintenance, modification and engineering services for a duration of three years with options for a total of two additional years

Image: Vår Energi secures modifications and maintenance contract from Apply and Aker Solutions. Photo: courtesy of Vår Energi.

Vår Energi has signed frame agreements with Apply and Aker Solutions for modifications and maintenance support for the company’s operated assets.

The frame agreements, which cover operation, maintenance, modification and engineering services, have a duration of three years with options for a total of two additional years.

The vendors have a strong proven track record and NCS experience and have been selected in strong competition with several other bidders, based on technical, commercial and HSE performance. Vår Energi is dedicated to creating industrial ripple effects, with particular attention to the activities in the Barents Sea. Local content and presences in the north of Norway has therefore been part of the evaluation criteria.

“The scope of these contracts is instrumental to safe and reliable operations of our installations. I am pleased that the contracts have been awarded to two Norwegian contractors with such a strong track record on the NCS. Both Apply and Aker Solutions know our installations well, work along solid HSE practices and are dedicated to deliver at the highest standards, says Annethe Gjerde, Contracts & Procurement Manager Operations in Vår Energi.

Source: Company Press Release