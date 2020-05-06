HZI is serving as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for Alternative Generating Company-1’s waste-to-energy plant

Valmet’s automation selected for new waste-to-energy facility in Moscow, Russia. (Credit: Valmet)

Finnish firm Valmet has been selected by Swiss firm Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) for the supple of automation equipment for the new waste-to-energy facility in Moscow, Russia.

HZI is serving as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the waste-to-energy plant, which will have a thermal capacity of 227.5MW and an electrical capacity of 75MW.

Under the contract, Valmet will be responsible for the supply of Valmet DNA automation system and an information management system to control the new plant’s boiler and balance of plant.

New facility to process 720,000t of municipal solid waste annually

The facility, which will be owned and operated by Alternative Generating Company-1 (AGC-1), will be equipped to process 720,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per year. It is planned for start-up in 2022.

HZI project manager Paul Linke said: “This is HZI’s first waste-to-energy project in Russia, so to ensure its success we chose Valmet as our automation supplier.”

Valmet plans to deliver the automation technology delivery in 2021. The system is planned to be handed over to the customer in June 2022.

Valmet automation sales director Rene Neubert said: “Our companies have cooperated since 2009 to improve HZI’s projects and costs and to develop innovative solutions.

“The Valmet DNA system fits perfectly to HZI’s plants and fulfills all customer requirements, leading to easy startup and operation. The system architecture offers scalability, high availability, lifetime expandability and upgradeability.”

