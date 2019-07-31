Vallianz will construct one unit of MCP-Lite, which is a lighter version of the MCP for Calm Oceans

Image: Vallianz will construct one unit of MCP-Lite for Calm Oceans. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

Singapore-based offshore service provider Vallianz has been awarded a contract by offshore oil and gas company Calm Oceans to build Mono-Column Platform – Lite (MCP-Lite), a unique offshore mobile platform.

Construction of the MCP-Lite, which will serve as an alternative to conventional jack-up rigs, is planned to be completed in the nine-month period.

The Mono-Column Platform (MCP) is a multi-purpose and high payload jack-up rig. It is designed to address the challenges relating to marginal fields and early monetisation of oil fields.

The MCP features a deck box, 3/4-chord square truss structure (mono-column) and a mat foundation.

It can be operated in oil fields with soft seabeds that pose challenges for conventional jack-up rigs, Vallianz noted.

MCP-Lit offshore mobile platform can be easily configurated at soft seabeds

Under the contract, Vallianz will construct one unit of MCP-Lite, which is a lighter version of the MCP. It will be suitable for fields with a shallow water depth of up to 70m.

Vallianz said in a statement: “The uniqueness of this offshore mobile platform also stems from its flexibility as the MCP can be fitted with modular facilities either individually or in combinations to suit the end-users’ requirements, such as gas-processing, production, accommodation and ancillary support system.”

With an operational capability up to depths of 500ft, the MCP supports up to 5,000 metric tonnes (MT) variable deck load, and a deck space of up to 4,200m².

Vallianz executive vice chairman Darren Yeo said: “We are honoured that Calm Oceans has selected Vallianz as its strategic partner to work on its MCP-Lite, which will be the first of its kind in the offshore oil and gas industry.

“Besides requiring a substantially lower capital investment, the MCP-Lite also offers the end-user with a host of cost and operational advantages as compared to conventional jack-up rigs.”

Requiring minimal operational maintenance, the MCP-Lite can be easily configured to suit the customer’s requirements and is capable of operating continuously on-site throughout the duration of an offshore project.

The platform helps end-user in improving the schedule, reduce risk and costs associated with the project.

Yeo added: “The formation of this partnership with Calm Oceans provides a strategic opportunity for Vallianz to broaden the Group’s service offering beyond our traditional offshore support vessel business and tap new revenue streams.”