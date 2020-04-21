The US president said he had instructed senior officials to look into providing financial aid to the struggling domestic energy sector a day after the key WTI crude oil benchmark collapsed into negative pricing

Donald Trump has hinted at a bailout deal for his country’s struggling oil and gas industry, a day after the key US crude benchmark plunged into negative price territory.

In a tweet today (21 April), the US President said he had instructed his energy secretary Dan Brouillette and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin to devise “a plan to make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future”.

He added: “We will never let the great US Oil & Gas Industry down.”

No further details of the funding were given. The US Department of Energy has been contacted for comment.

The president’s announcement comes a day after West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – the benchmark for US crude oil – plunged into negative pricing territory for the first time in history.

It closed yesterday’s (20 April) trading at minus $37.63 per barrel, having begun the day at around $18 per barrel.

Commodity traders had rushed to offload their WTI delivery contracts for the month of May amid concerns about where to physically store the oil as key inventories approach maximum capacity.

Despite a rebound in prices today, WTI remains extremely low – priced at $3.60 per barrel at 4pm GMT, with lingering concerns over dwindling June storage capacity for a commodity that has been under pressure since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Demand for oil has evaporated in the past few months as a result of lockdown measures and low economic activity resulting from the health crisis.

The International Energy Agency recently warned that global oil demand will decline by 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) this year – around 9% of the overall picture.

A recent agreement, backed by the US, between members of the Opec+ alliance to reduce their collective oil production by 9.7 million bpd during May and June, as well as lesser reductions through to 2022, had been hoped to go some way to addressing this market pressure of oversupply and relatively low commodity prices.

The agreement was touted by Trump – who had publicly brokered the negotiations – as a “great deal for all”.

It seems, however, that the Opec+ production cuts will have little immediate effect on the much bigger issue of lost demand due to coronavirus – with no date in sight for when economies will be able to open up and begin consuming the commodity again.