US imposes 93.5% anti-dumping tariff on Chinese graphite imports. (Credit: Yes058 Montree Nanta/Shutterstock.com)

The US Commerce Department announced preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on anode-grade graphite imports from China.

The decision follows an investigation revealing that these materials, crucial for electric vehicle batteries, are being sold in the US at prices below fair market value.

The duties, impacting imports worth $347.1m in 2023, apply to graphite with a minimum purity of 90% carbon by weight, regardless of whether it is synthetic, natural, or a blend.

A fact sheet from the Commerce Department indicates a single anti-dumping margin and cash deposit rate of 93.5% for all Chinese producers, reported Reuters.

In a related inquiry, the department imposed a preliminary countervailing duty of 6.55% for most Chinese producers, with significantly higher rates of 712.03% for Huzhou Kaijin New Energy Technology and 721.03% for Shanghai Shaosheng Knitted Sweat (sic).

Final determinations for both anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties are expected by 5 December 2025.

The American Active Anode Material Producers, an ad hoc coalition of US companies, petitioned for both cases. Members include Anovion Technologies, Syrah Technologies, Novonix Anode Materials, Epsilon Advanced Materials, and SKI US. These companies are based in various states, including New York, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has identified graphite as a material with significant supply risk in its Critical Minerals Market Review in May this year.

This risk is attributed to China’s dominance in production and processing, with the country responsible for approximately 70% of natural graphite mining and over 90% of the necessary processing capacity for battery-grade materials.

“The concentration of graphite processing creates acute vulnerabilities in global battery supply chains, requiring urgent efforts for diversification,” warned the IEA in its assessment.