The WIFIA loans will be used to help finance over $12bn in water infrastructure investments, and create up to 200,000 jobs

Image: The WIFIA loans will help finance over $12bn in water infrastructure investments. Photo: courtesy of Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has invited 39 new projects in 19 states to apply for Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans totalling approximately $6bn in a bid to improve water quality.

Together, the borrowers will apply for WIFIA loans to help finance over $12bn in water infrastructure investments and create up to 200,000 jobs.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said: “Through WIFIA, EPA is playing an integral role in President Trump’s efforts to improve and upgrade our nation’s water infrastructure and ensure all Americans have access to clean and safe water.

“This announcement highlights billions of dollars in needed water infrastructure investments to upgrade aging infrastructure, reduce exposure to lead and emerging contaminants and improve the lives of millions of Americans across the country – all while creating almost 200,000 jobs.”

EPA received 51 letters of interest from both public and private entities

Eight of the selected projects are water reuse or recycling projects while 11 projects will reduce lead or emerging drinking water contaminants, and 33 projects aim to address aging infrastructure.

Following 2019 WIFIA Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), the EPA received 51 letters of interest from both public and private entities.

Upon reviews, Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority (DUWA) was selected to apply for $13m in funding for projects that will serve 350,000 residents in the Taylor, Michigan area.

EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp said: “The WIFIA loan program is one way that EPA is helping communities across the nation update their water infrastructure and protect the health and wellbeing of their residents for years to come.”

EPA said that the WIFIA is also expanding its geographic scope from seven states that had not previously received WIFIA funding. These regions include Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Dakota, Utah, and Virginia.

Following a statutorily required review process, the $554m City of Portland Bull Run Treatment Program and $58m City of Beaverton Water Supply Improvement Program have been included in the drinking water projects in Portland and Beaverton in the pool of eligible applicants.