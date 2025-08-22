Emergency order mandates J.H. Campbell Plant operation amid Midwest power concerns. Credit: kamilpetran/Shutterstock.com.

The US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has issued a fresh emergency order to keep the 1.42GW J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in West Olive, Michigan operational.

This order aims to address concerns over potential power shortages and grid security in the Midwest. The power plant’s operation will now be extended for another 90 days.

The directive requires the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), alongside Consumers Energy, to ensure the plant remains available to prevent generation shortfalls that could lead to power outages in the region.

Under section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, this order is effective from 21 August 2025 to 19 November 2025. It aims to bolster MISO’s reserve margins during peak summer demand, especially when generation output might be insufficient.

The continued operation of the Campbell Plant seeks to provide stable electricity supply during these critical times.

The Campbell Plant, mainly owned by Consumers Energy Company, was initially planned for early closure, as part of a “speed closure” initiative announced in 2021. This plan intended to shutter the plant 15 years ahead of its scheduled design life.

The three-unit power plant began operations in 1962.

On 23 May, Wright ordered the Campbell power plant to operate past the planned retirement until 21 August. According to Sierra Club, this decision resulted in an expenditure of $29m within the first five weeks, averaging nearly $1m per day.

As part of the latest extension order, Wright noted that recent retirements of thermal generation capacity in Michigan have raised concerns about electricity shortfalls. He also mentioned that there are no new coal-fired facilities planned to replace this capacity.

According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) 2025 Summer Reliability Assessment, MISO is at elevated risk during periods of peak demand.

Since 2020, about 2.7GW of coal capacity has been retired in Michigan without plans for new coal facilities. Furthermore, nuclear power generation in the state has dwindled with plant closures like Big Rock Point in 1997 and Palisades in 2022.

Although there are discussions about reopening the Palisades facility this year, it will not contribute to this summer’s peak demand period, said Wright.

In addition, MISO’s recent Planning Resource Auction Results indicated that new capacity additions were insufficient to offset retirements and decreased resource accreditation within Michigan’s northern and central zones.

Wright said: “The US continues to face an energy emergency, with some regions experiencing more capacity constraints than others. With electricity demand increasing, we must put an end to the dangerous energy subtraction policies embraced by politicians for too long.

“This order will help ensure millions of Americans can continue to access affordable, reliable, and secure baseload power regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining.”